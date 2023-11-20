Claudy bombing memorial garden to be renovated
The council has applied for permission to build a replacement wall, install ground-lighting and upgrade the footpath surrounding the monument in the market square car park on Church Street.
The memorial commemorates the nine people murdered by the IRA when three bombs exploded in the village on July 31, 1972.
Kathryn Eakin (8), Joseph McCluskey (39), David Miller (60), James McClelland (65), William Temple (16), Elizabeth McElhinney (59), Rose McLaughlin (51), Patrick Connolly (15) and Arthur Hone (38) were killed.
The plans show the renovation will involve a range of associated works including new paving, hedges, fencing, trees, soft landscaping and benches.
Marking the 51st anniversary of the attack in July, Mary Hamilton, who was injured when one of the bombs exploded outside the Beaufort Hotel just yards from where the memorial stands, told the ‘Journal’ the families were keen to have the monument renovated.