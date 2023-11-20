The Claudy bombing memorial is to be renovated under new improvement plans unveiled by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The council has applied for permission to build a replacement wall, install ground-lighting and upgrade the footpath surrounding the monument in the market square car park on Church Street.

The memorial commemorates the nine people murdered by the IRA when three bombs exploded in the village on July 31, 1972.

Kathryn Eakin (8), Joseph McCluskey (39), David Miller (60), James McClelland (65), William Temple (16), Elizabeth McElhinney (59), Rose McLaughlin (51), Patrick Connolly (15) and Arthur Hone (38) were killed.

A previous service to mark the Claudy bombings at the memorial garden at the Market Square car park. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

The plans show the renovation will involve a range of associated works including new paving, hedges, fencing, trees, soft landscaping and benches.