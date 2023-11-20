News you can trust since 1772

Claudy bombing memorial garden to be renovated

The Claudy bombing memorial is to be renovated under new improvement plans unveiled by Derry City and Strabane District Council.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The council has applied for permission to build a replacement wall, install ground-lighting and upgrade the footpath surrounding the monument in the market square car park on Church Street.

The memorial commemorates the nine people murdered by the IRA when three bombs exploded in the village on July 31, 1972.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kathryn Eakin (8), Joseph McCluskey (39), David Miller (60), James McClelland (65), William Temple (16), Elizabeth McElhinney (59), Rose McLaughlin (51), Patrick Connolly (15) and Arthur Hone (38) were killed.

Most Popular
A previous service to mark the Claudy bombings at the memorial garden at the Market Square car park. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker PressA previous service to mark the Claudy bombings at the memorial garden at the Market Square car park. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
A previous service to mark the Claudy bombings at the memorial garden at the Market Square car park. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

The plans show the renovation will involve a range of associated works including new paving, hedges, fencing, trees, soft landscaping and benches.

Marking the 51st anniversary of the attack in July, Mary Hamilton, who was injured when one of the bombs exploded outside the Beaufort Hotel just yards from where the memorial stands, told the ‘Journal’ the families were keen to have the monument renovated.

Related topics:Strabane District CouncilDerry CityDavid MillerIRA