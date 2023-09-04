Council reveals cleansing costs for Clipper, St. Patrick’s Day, Hallowe’en and ABOD parade

The Council have revealed the cleansing cost for the popular maritime festival was £45973.28.

The collective cleansing costs for St. Patrick's Day (£782.11), the Apprentice Boys' Relief of Derry demonstration (£310.57) and Hallowe'en (£7862.16) was £8,954.84 in 2022.

The figures were released in response to a Freedom of Information request.

According to the Council 2022 was the only year when expenses were incurred on cleansing during the Apprentice Boys' parade.

There were no expenses incurred on St. Patrick's Day in 2020 and 2021 and on Hallowe'en in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Clipper fleet did not visit between 2019 and 2021 but in 2018 the cleansing bill for the festival was £22,180.4.