The young singer from Cooleen Park achieved first place in Amhránaíocht Ghaeilge/Irish singing and also first in the ancient skill of lilting, unaccompanied vocal music or ‘portaireacht’.

Reared with Irish by her parents musicians and singers, Caitríona and Marcas Ó Murchú the family are understandably ‘very proud of Róise's achievement’ in taking two gold medals home in what is indeed an international competition.

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí have branches worldwide and had competitors travel from Europe, USA and even Latin America to participate. Over 500,000 people attended the week long event.

Róise also is an acclaimed fiddle player, whistle player and ballad singer, having represented CCÉ Baile na gCailleach, based at Studio 2, in several Ulster and All Ireland fleadhanna in recent years.