Mr. Moore, a well-known community worker based at the North West Cultural Partnership in the Fountain, has been recognised for services to the community in Derry.

Ms. Gault, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, who is based in Belfast but is from the Derry area, has received a MBE for services to tourism and hospitality.

Ms. Simpson, project coordinator at St Columbs Park House, has been made MBE for services to young people.

Derek Moore

Peter Sheridan, already an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and Deputy Lieutenant of County Londonderry, has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE). The Chief Executive of Co-operation Ireland received the award for services to peace-building.

Vincent Keaveny, a former Lord Mayor of London, who was born in Dublin and whose father is from Donegal, was also made a CBE for ‘services to socio-economic advancement, to British-Irish relations and to the City of London’.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones, who was Area Co-ordinator for Derry City and Strabane in 2020-21, received the King’s Police Medal (KPM).

John Gault, for services to the horticultural industry, and Mark Hanna, for voluntary services to the community, were named Medallists of the Order of the British Empire.

Janice Gault

The awards – bestowed under the British honours system – were announced on Saturday.