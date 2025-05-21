Derry and Donegal to feature as TG4 series delves into history of Ó Néill, Ó Catháin and Ó Gallachóir clan names

A new TG4 series exploring the fascinating history of ancient Irish clan surnames will feature towns and landmarks across counties Derry and Donegal over the coming weeks.

The new series of Sloinne, in which a person goes in search of the history of their surname in each episode, sees participants travel all over the country learning about famous and historical figures as well as the clans which shaped the history of Ireland.

This series features several episodes focussed on historic surnames linked to the history of Derry and Donegal, including Ó Néill/O'Neill, Ó Gallachóir/Gallagher and Ó Catháin / Keane.

In episode 3 this Sunday, May 25 at 8.30pm the show explores the Ó Néill /O Neill surname.

Nodlaig Ní Bhrollaigh with Liam Ó Néill at Grianán of Aileach.

A spokesperson for TG4 said: “We join Liam O’Neill renowned Irish artist who has returned to his native County Kerry. Liam meets with Tom Gallagher of Holy Cross Abbey in Tipperary, to begin learning of the Ó Néill clan. Liam finds out more about his surname by speaking with Anthony Murphy and Nodlaig Ní Bhrollaigh in two iconic landmarks in Ireland: Grianán of Aileach, County Donegal and the Hill of Tara, County Meath.”

The fourth episode sees Yvonne Ní Chatháin from Cill Chiaráin, Co Galway originally visiting County Derry in search of some of the history on the Ó Catháin / Keane surname, visiting places such as O’Cahan’s Castle, Dogs Leap and Roe Valley Country Park in Limavady. Later, a visit to John B Keane’s pub in Listowel, Co. Kerry is on her list as well as a visit to Caherlistrane, Co. Galway to visit singer Seán Keane for a song or two.

In the final episode, the series finishes up back in County Donegal where guest John Gallagher, a lecturer in Leeds UK, looks into the Ó Gallachóir or Gallagher surname and travels from Dublin to his father’s homestead in Gaoth Dobhair, County Donegal. On the journey he stops off at the Rory Gallagher museum in Ballyshannon. He also looks at the sporting life of Dave Gallagher, the All-Blacks rugby player from Ramelton, Bridie Gallagher’s home in Creeslough, famous for the ‘Hills of Donegal’, and The Sporting Gallaghers’ family home “leaving no stone unturned in his father’s home county”.