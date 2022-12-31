Derry citizens made Members of Order of British Empire by Charles III in New Year Honours
The managing director of Nuprint Technologies Limited Gavin Killeen has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Charles III of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the British King's New Year Honours.
The former president of the Chamber of Commerce received the award for services to further education.
Local community development worker Samuel James Kee, well-known for his work promoting Ulster Scots culture and tradition in Derry, Tyrone and Donegal, has also been made a member of the order for services to the community in Derry.
Peter Jack, the Limavady solicitor and athlete has been appointed as MBE for services to endurance sport and charity.
Heather Pratt, Chair of the Board of Governors of Rossmar Special School in Limavady has been made MBE for services to education; William Oliver, whose Castlerock-based kitchen manufacturing business has had its products featured in Channel 4's Grand Designs, has been made a member for services to education, business and to charities in County Derry.
Roberta Joan Cooke, manager of Caw Community Playgroup, has been made a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for services to Early Years Learning.
New Year Honours have been awarded by British monarchs to nominated persons from Ireland, Britain and the former British empire deemed to have realised “outstanding achievement or service to the community” under a convention established by George V of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, in 1917.