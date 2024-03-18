Derry comes out in force to hail a glorious St Patrick’s Day celebration

Over 800 performers lit up the streets as sports clubs, dance troupes and drama groups entertained the crowds during the annual Spring Carnival Parade.

The theme for this year’s event was Out of the Darkness into the Light, and the sun played ball for the early part of the parade as Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, joined St Patrick to lead the parade in a Rolls Royce down Shipquay Street and through the city centre.

The event is led by Derry City and Strabane District Council along with the North West Carnival Initiative, who have been working round the clock with local groups for months preparing the colourful props and costumes.

Looking back on a fabulous celebration, Mayor Logue said: “I have had a wonderful afternoon surrounded by the best young local talent who really took this event and made it their own.

"Derry is brimming with creativity and we certainly saw that in the parade today, with a stunning display from all the participants who brought their energy and vibrancy to the event.

“I want to acknowledge all the hard work that went into this year’s St Patrick’s festivities, both from the Council team and the North West Carnival Initiative. But most of all I want to thank the hundreds of local people who really made today’s event so special by bringing us all together as a community, to share in this joyous celebration of light, spring and new life.”

Other highlights of the day’s festivities included live music at the main stage in the Guildhall Square, which had people dancing in the streets.

The Peace Garden was a hive of activity with the Bounce Festival led by In Your Space Circus featuring a stretch tent, circus skills workshops, acrobatic and parkour performances and interactive performers.

The Craft Village was also buzzing with live traditional music and Irish dancing, while Derry’s Guildhall was packed with revellers enjoying the traditional Irish music and ceili dance session.

Head of Culture with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Aeidin McCarter, said it had been the perfect start to a busy few months of events.

“We have had a brilliant day with a real carnival atmosphere in the city centre, which has just been buzzing with people all afternoon. The Carnival Parade was really spectacular this year, with a bumper turn out from local groups who really did themselves proud.

"We had some new groups making a fantastic debut this year – among them the Oxford Bulls, the Rugby Minis, and Tristar. We hope to see them back next year. It’s that community involvement that really makes the event something special.

“We’ve seen a great visitor turnout this year, which is always a much welcome boost to local businesses as we kick off the tourist season. And we have plenty to look forward to with the City of Derry Jazz Festival and the Foyle Maritime Festival just a few months away. It’s all happening this year!” said the council officer.

