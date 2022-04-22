Derry Feis 100: Winners Thursday April 21

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal
Radha Morrin achieved second place P3 Prose and her brother Fiann achieved second place P5 Boys Verse at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS 096
Katie Soal won the Elizabeth Keys memorial Cup for Under 14 Favourite Poem at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS 097
Clodagh Robson was placed second in P4 Girls Verse at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS 098
Charlotte Doran achieved Third place English song age 10 to 12 and Third place P7 Studied Prose at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS 099