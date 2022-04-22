Brothers Darragh and Finn Davanport were highly commended in P1 Childrens Verse and P4 Boys Verse at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  112
Derry Feis 100: Winners Thursday April 21

A very well done to all those who took part in the historic 100th Féis Dhoíre CholmCílle yesterday.

By George Sweeney
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 5:01 pm

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal

Radha Morrin achieved second place P3 Prose and her brother Fiann achieved second place P5 Boys Verse at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  096

Katie Soal won the Elizabeth Keys memorial Cup for Under 14 Favourite Poem at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  097

Clodagh Robson was placed second in P4 Girls Verse at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  098

Charlotte Doran achieved Third place English song age 10 to 12 and Third place P7 Studied Prose at the Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  099

