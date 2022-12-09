The syllabus for Feis Dhoire Colmcille 2023 is now available on the organisations website – www.derryfeis.com.

Organisers have asked all teachers and prospective entrants to note that there will be no hard copies of the syllabus provided next year and that it will be available for download and printing by schools of art and all other interested parties by themselves.

The 2023 Derry Feis will take place from Tuesday, April 11 and Friday, April 14, with Primary School Choral Competitions being held on Tuesday, April 4 and Post Primary School Choral Competitions scheduled to be held on Holy Week.

Schools can now register, enter pupils and pay online. See www.derryfeis.com for further details.