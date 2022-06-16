'Derry Girls' is 'British' says Nadine Dorries while defending Channel 4 privatisation

The British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport made the comment during a discussion of her plans to privatise the public service broadcaster.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood criticised the proposal which is contained in a broadcasting White Paper published by DCMS in April.

Mr. Eastwood said: "The hit series 'Derry Girls', which is of course based in my constituency, has met with rave reviews all around the world, and has been instrumental in educating people on the Good Friday agreement and the principles that underpin it—a few people in the House of Commons could do with watching the last series."

The cast of the hit Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls.

The SDLP leader asked: "Does the Secretary of State agree with me, and with the creator and writer of 'Derry Girls', Lisa McGee, that it would have been impossible for her to get that programme made without Channel 4?"

The minister replied: "Let’s do a shout-out for Channel 4. 'Derry Girls', 'First Dates', 'Gogglebox' - there are so many fantastic programmes that Channel 4 produces. That is not in doubt and not in question."

Ms. Dorries referred to 'Derry Girls' as a distinctively 'British' programme.