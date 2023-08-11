News you can trust since 1772

DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: New era for Derry's Foyle Maritime Festival

News the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will not be docking in Derry in 2024 is unfortunate but there is no reason the city cannot kick on with a rebooted Foyle Maritime Festival next year.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read

​Both Derry City and Strabane District Council and Clipper Ventures have been coy on the reasons for the partnership not being renewed but it is clear the price wasn’t right for both parties.

After an eye-watering rates and budget process last year, which, combined with inflationary pressures, has resulted in cuts and efficiency savings across the board, the appetite wasn’t there to spend big in order to see the Clippers sail up the Foyle for the sixth time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DC&SDC may not be able to afford the Clipper race at this moment in time but there are plenty of other boats in the ocean and it is encouraging that the Council has signalled its intention of building on the Maritime Festival’s success with ‘a new narrative that retains the event’s international profile and builds on the positive impact it has had on the local economy’.

A previous Foyle Maritime Festival.A previous Foyle Maritime Festival.
A previous Foyle Maritime Festival.
Most Popular
Read More
Foyle Maritime Festival to go ahead in new format in 2024 after Clipper chooses ...

The monies that would have been set aside to pay for the Clippers can now be programmed elsewhere within the Foyle Maritime Festival, which is no longer bound by the timetable of the round the world race, which has clashed with some of the other major events of Derry’s summer schedule in the past such as the Foyle Cup, for example.

Those planning the Foyle Maritime Festival can now be more flexible in their approach. What about a Derry City Regatta in August?

Derry Council in talks with Clipper for Maritime Festival 2024 amid funding constraints

Related topics:DerryDERRY JOURNAL EditorialCouncilDerry CityStrabane District Council