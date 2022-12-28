Derry Journal Review of the Year 2022: February
On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine and charities and local groups rallied to express solidarity with the fleeing population.
Derry & Strabane Council wrote to the Ukrainian embassy officials offering its assistance for refugees fleeing their homeland as people held candlelit vigils and rallies, started collections and organised relief aid donation points across the north west.
The Council moved followed a proposal by Alliance Colr.Philip McKinney, which was endorsed by all other elected representatives.
In an assertion which proved to be the case, Colr. McKinney said: “We all know what has happened in Ukraine and this will lead to a massive exodus of Ukrainians seeking refuge in other parts of Europe.”
Earlier in the month, there were warnings that the cost of living crisis was spiralling out of control as the first in a series of steep oil and gas price rises sparked rallies by new group Derry Against Fuel Poverty.
In Donegal meanwhile the delays in the Mica Redress scheme were laid bare, wthi just five homes by that stage fully fixed.
In other news, two Derry men spoke to the Journal after becoming the first couple in the north to have a baby through surrogacy without leaving the country.
Patrick and Jon Coyle, proud parents to baby Wren, spoke of how she was conceived using a donor egg and carried by Patrick’s sister Charley.
Meanwhile there were ecstatic scenes at Croke Park and closer to home as Steelstown Brian Ogs became the first Derry city GAA club to win an All Ireland Football Club Championship there when they defeated Meath champions Trim.