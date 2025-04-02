Derry & Strabane Council to write to Executive seeking new funding model for Irish language promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council will contact the Northern Ireland Executive, seeking a new funding model for Irish language promotion.

The move was mooted by Sinn Féin councillor Antaine Ó Fearghail, who welcomed the recent announcement that the Executive has taken steps to appoint a Irish Language Commissioner while criticising the cuts to Foras na Gaeilge’s budget.

Colr. Ó Fearghail was speaking during discussion around a motion tabled at a Full Council Meeting calling for a new funding model.

The motion stated: “Foras na Gaeilge, the cross-border body responsible for the promotion of the Irish Language throughout the island of Ireland, was founded as a result of the Good Friday Agreement and receives 75 percent of their funding from the Dublin Government and 25 percent from the Executive. This funding model is no longer fit for purpose.

Sinn Féin councillor Antaine Ó Fearghail said the current funding model for Irish language promotion was not fit for purpose.

“Accordingly, a proposed new funding model was rejected, forcing Foras to make cuts to their budget.

“These cuts will undoubtedly impact on the many Irish language groups who depend on funding throughout our Council area. These organisations carry out essential work, creating employment and promoting the Irish language year in, year out.

“The growth of the Irish language community in our council area is as successful as it is evident. Within our council area we have many Irish Medium Primary and Nursery schools. Derry’s Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin is a shining beacon of the revival of the Irish language in this area and of course Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh in Strabane.

“[We propose] that council further its commitment to facilitate and encourage the promotion of Irish throughout our council area, [and] write to Executive Ministers seeking a new adequate funding model.”

SDLP councillor Sean Mooney claimed that, having watched a presentation from Irish language organisation Conradh na Gaeilge to the Communities Committee this month, it was “clear that there is a lack of willingness for DfC (Department for Communities) to open its doors to the Irish language”.

He added: “They have requested meetings which have not been forthcoming, so that Department has to open up and deal with the situation.

“Both governments have to come forward and keep this going.

We saw strikes, economic losses through jobs and other factors, so it’s really important that this council endorses the approach.

“I hope that the relevant Department in the Executive opens its doors, has meetings with these communities and these organisations, and moves this matter on.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.