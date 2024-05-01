Derry Walls and Museum of Free Derry major draws that could be better promoted says Conor Murphy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr. Murphy made the observation in the Stormont Assembly this week.

He was asked asked what plans he had to extend Fáilte Ireland’s tourism brands in the North.

“I have already had conversations with officials. A piece of work is already agreed and funded by the Shared Island Fund to consider linkages in relation to the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway coast,” he commented.

Free Derry Corner with the Derry Walls in the background.

He pointed to the Derry Walls and MoFD as major attractions in the North West that could be better promoted.

“Local political and cultural tours are opportunities to bring tourism benefits, including those from tourism spend, into areas that have not necessarily had a peace dividend.

"Things like the black taxi tours on the Falls and the Shankill are, I think, the second-biggest attraction in Belfast, without having been seriously promoted. I am sure that, in Derry, the experience of the walls and the Museum of Free Derry could be better promoted as well. As I said, those have brought jobs and income into areas that have not benefited in the past.

