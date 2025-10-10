Derry's Austins Task Force to look at partially collapsed historic Convent of Mercy building

Derry & Strabane Council has made plans to re-establish its Austins Task Force to concentrate on the Convent of Mercy building on Pump Street following the partial collapse of the historic building.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update to council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee on Tuesday, Chief Executive, John Kelpie, said the structural collapse at the listed building, which took place in early Sunday morning following Storm Amy, had led to the displacement of a number of local residents, including four children.

He said officers had met with the building’s owners on site and agreed to put public hoarding in place, with “public safety at the forefront”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then we’ve been in ongoing engagement with the owner, with a whole range of statutory agencies, including our own teams and also with the Historic Environment Division (HED) in particular,” he added.

The partially collapsed former Convent of Mercy building on Pump Street. Photo: Kevin Mullan.

“The owner has secured the services of their own structural engineer, council has moved very quickly to appoint a CARE (Conservation Accreditation Register of Engineers) registered structural engineer, who has extensive knowledge of listed buildings, is currently assessing the situation.

“At a meeting this morning, the building owner and his agent had promised documentation in relation to health and safety, any potential asbestos that may be on sight, and potential options for possible limited or in-total demolition.

“Once we receive this information, we will assess it, we will also be asking the structural engineer appointed to assess it, and we will continue to liaise with HED.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney, who chaired Tuesday’s meeting, suggested that council reconvene council’s Austin Taskforce, set up in 2022 to discuss preservation of the former department store, to discuss the Convent of Mercy with input from the Inner City Trust.

Pump Street has been cordoned off this week after the partial collapse. Photo Kevin Mullan.

He said: “Whilst Austin’s may have moved on, it was always anticipated that the task force would be rolled out to other buildings across the district, and this issue is key for that task force to be looking at.

“This committee had a deputation from Inner City Trust, who obviously expressed interest around the North West Regeneration Fund and how they could support council, and vice versa, around regenerating buildings within the city centre.

“It might be an idea to hold a meeting of the Austins Task Force, find out where exactly we’re at.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley argued that, due to the increase in storms late in the year and the significant number of heritage building within the district, a task force meeting could be expanded to consider “proactive steps being taken to ensure that the heritage buildings are safe”.

The Austins Task Force is to be re-engaged.

“The council’s responsibility is in terms of the safety of the structure and the overall responsibility lies with the owners of the buildings, but… we could maybe be looking at having [heritage buildings] assessed or the owners having them assessed.

“Is that something that we could tie into a task force?”

Mr Kelpie responded: “We are very active in trying to ensure a long-term, sustainable future for our built heritage, privately-owned buildings, and we do work with Inner City Trust and a whole range of agencies to bring them back to life, a case in point being Austins.

“We can always do more of course, and if members are minded to to proceed with the task force that would be a very welcome development.”