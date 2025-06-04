Left, The celebration will take place at St Augustine's, and right, a stained glass depiction of the saint at St Columba's, Long Tower. (Photos: George Sweeney)

Ministers and priests from the city’s Protestant and Catholic churches will be gathering together this Sunday, June 8 as members of the city’s Columban family in celebration of our patron saint.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A short prayer service will be staged at 4pm in the grounds of St Augustine’s Church of Ireland, and will be led by the Catholic Bishop of Derry, The Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown.

Other city ministers and their congregations will also be in attendance, including The Venerable Robert Miller, Archdeacon of Derry, The Very Revd. Raymond Stewart, Dean of St Columb’s Cathedral, Revd. Father Gerard Mongan, Capt. Sharon Stevens, Revd. Peter Morris and Revd. Nigel Cairns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Christians of all denominations are invited to join this united service in honour of the abbot, saint and scribe who founded the city,” a spokesperson for the organisers said, adding that they are hopeful this will be an annual addition to the city’s Columban traditions.

“The service will incorporate a choral metrical version of the 6th Century prayer attributed to St Columba - ‘Alone with none but Thee My Lord’. Members of the various church choirs will combine to lead the singing, and it is hoped everyone will join a swell of voices in honour of our founding saint and the transformative work he undertook especially in bringing an end to violent tribal conflicts in both Ireland and Scotland."

Excerpts from the ancient poem, Amra Cholmcille or Dallan’s Eulogy - known in its original forms in both Scots-Gallic and Irish – will also be read.

The spokesperson added: “St Augustine’s has been identified by archaeologists as the site where Columba founded his first church, Dubh Regles, on an island hill thick with oak. Therefore, this is a very apt place for such an occasion. It is also a mid-way point on the pilgrim pathway that links two fossilised trackways leading onto the Long Tower precinct that may also date to the Medieval era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Representatives of the participating churches note that as Christians in and of these islands, we share a deep faith heritage. While narratives around church dates, foundation sites, buildings and theology may vary, the Christian story has been told here continuously for more than 1,500 years and remains part of the fabric of this city in faith and in culture.”

‘Alone with none but Thee My Lord’:

Alone with none but thee, my God, I journey on my way: what need I fear when thou art near, O King of night and day? More safe am I within thy hand than if a host should round me stand. My destined time is known to thee, and death will keep his hour; Did warriors strong around me throng, they could not stay his power: No walls of stone can man defend when thou thy messenger dost send. My life I yield to thy decree, and bow to thy control in peaceful calm, for from thine arm no power can wrest my soul: could earthly omens e'er appal a man that heeds the heavenly call? The child of God can fear no ill, his chosen, dread no foe; we leave our fate with thee, and wait thy bidding when to go: 'tis not from chance our comfort springs, thou art our trust, O King of kings.