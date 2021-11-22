Derry’s Christmas wonderland

It was the first time such a parade was held and the city centre was crowded by families and delighted children.
Photographer George Sweeney captured the colour and the magic of the event.
Fun and spectacle at the Derry Christmas Lights parade on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 002
The ‘Golden Geese’, from Studio 2, taking part in the Derry Christmas Lights parade on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 003
The colourful Derry Christmas Lights parade makes its way along Ferryquay Street on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 004
A colourful character in the Derry Christmas Lights parade on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 005