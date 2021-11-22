The colourful Derry Christmas Lights parade passes through The Diamond on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 001
Derry’s Christmas wonderland

All the stops were pulled out as Derry enjoyed a magical Christmas parade as its festive lights were switched on.

By george sweeney
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 8:08 pm

It was the first time such a parade was held and the city centre was crowded by families and delighted children.

Photographer George Sweeney captured the colour and the magic of the event.

1. DER - DERRY CHRISTMAS LIGHTS PARADE

Fun and spectacle at the Derry Christmas Lights parade on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 002

2. DER - DERRY CHRISTMAS LIGHTS PARADE

The ‘Golden Geese’, from Studio 2, taking part in the Derry Christmas Lights parade on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 003

3. DER - DERRY CHRISTMAS LIGHTS PARADE

The colourful Derry Christmas Lights parade makes its way along Ferryquay Street on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 004

4. DER - DERRY CHRISTMAS LIGHTS PARADE

A colourful character in the Derry Christmas Lights parade on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2147GS – 005

