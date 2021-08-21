Derry’s new Shirt Factory cocktail bar pays homage to the women who clothed the world

Patrick Durkan with L- R Isabel Doherty, Claire Moore, Micky Doherty, Irene McCarron, Mary Doherty and Mary White. (Photo: Lorcan Doherty)

Patrick Durkan, owner of the Shirt Factory on the first floor of Tinney’s on Patrick Street said that given Derry’s proud history “it was important for us to mark the role of the shirt factories and their workers in the city’s history”.

“The cocktail lounge has particular resonance for me as it allows us showcase memorabilia from the factories, including artefacts from the Bayview Factory which was owned by my grandfather, Edward Tinney.

“The Shirt Factory memorabilia includes a specially commissioned mural painted by local artists Jude McCandless and Liam Bradley, depicting the iconic image of factory girls in front of Tillie & Hendersons and a wall image of factory workers by Print Chameleon.”

Patrick Durkan and the Mayor Graham warke pictured with group of factory girls. L - R: Isabel Doherty, Irene McCarron, Claire Moore, Mary Doherty and Mary White. (Photos: @Lorcan Doherty)

Mr Durkan added: “Boasting vintage furniture in a parlour setting, The Shirt Factory brings something different to our hospitality sector. We offer seasonal cocktails, mocktails, a Prosecco menu, and an exciting range of gins and shorts”.

Tens of thousands of women across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone worked in the region’s shirt factories over successive generations and many more were employed in the cottage industries and satellite operations that were a central part of making the north west a world-renowned shirt manufacturer. Shirts made locally were dispatched across the globe and the women who powered that industry were often the bread winners for their families and were collectively instrumental in making the city an industrial powerhouse.

The manager of The Shirt Factory, Caolan McClafferty, is a London-trained mixologist with ten years experience in hospitality management, marketing and public relations. Caolan said he is very excited and honoured to bring such a vital piece of Derry’s history back in to the community.

Mary White, spokesperson on behalf of the local Factory Girls group said: “The Factory Girls are delighted with The Shirt Factory. Not only is it a beautiful place to enjoy good company, it’s somewhere we can bring our friends and family to reminisce over a wee drink. We really like the cabinet which celebrates the social and personal life of factory girls through the ages, it really does bring back some cherished memories.”

Aoife Boyle and Stephen McCool, Reevah, entertaining guests. (Pictures: @Lorcan Doherty)

The Shirt Factory will open to the public next Thursday, August 26 at 5pm and will operate from Thursday to Sunday inclusive.

Licensed since 1847, Tinneys is the longest family liquor licence in Derry.

Owned by James McFeely since the 1860s, the business is now in its fourth generation.

The Shirt Factory is located on the first floor of Tinneys Bar, 2 Patrick Street. The building has a lift.

CHEERS!... Mickey Doherty with attendees at The Shirt Factory, Tinney's Bar, Patrick Street, Derry. (@Lorcan Doherty)

The memorabilia and artefacts in The Shirt Factory include:

A specially commissioned mural depicting shirt factory girls.

A wall image depicting a factory scene from the early 1900s.

A selection of shirt factory images and documents from the 1920s and ‘30s.

L - R: Ronan McIntyre, Luke Durkan and Caolan McClafferty serving cocktails. (Photos @Lorcan Doherty)

A cabinet celebrating the social and personal life of Derry factory girls.

A display of exquisite buttons from the Bayview Factory dating from 1920 to the mid 1950s.

The Bayview Factory ledger and Singer stools.

Singer sewing machines and tables.