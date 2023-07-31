Destined receives £10,000 grant to support community during cost-of-living crisis

The grant will enable the Derry learning disability organisation to offset some of the cost of living increases that it is experiencing.

These include the high cost of energy and power that has tripled in recent months and transport costs, particularly for the members living in rural areas have also been badly affected by the increases in inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These cost of living grants have been made possible by the funds raised during the Guardian and Observer's latest Charity Appeal.

Dermot O’Hara, CEO at Destined.

Recipients were selected based on the specific needs of their communities at this difficult time and the help community organisations are providing. Priority was given to groups working in economically disadvantaged areas and those working with racialised communities.

Dermot O’Hara, CEO at Destined, said: “We warmly welcome this grant from the readership of the Guardian and the Observer and for the support of DTNI and Locality.

"Our services users are vulnerable to the impacts of the cost of living, a crisis which has shown no signs of letting up. The grant comes at an important time for Destined and provides cover to ensure we are placed to continue to respond to and meet the needs of our user group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Fisher, CEO at Development Trusts NI (DTNI) said: "Thanks to the generosity of Guardian and Observer readers across the UK, DTNI, with the support of our sister network Locality in England, have been able to provide direct financial support to a small number of organisations working on the frontline of the cost-of-living crisis in NI.

"This investment will go some way to ensure Destined is equipped to continue to support their local community now and through what looks like another challenging winter to come.”

Tony Armstrong, CEO at Locality, said: “Locality and its sister networks in Wales. Scotland and Northern Ireland are delighted to able to provide direct financial support to 82 community organisations working on the frontline of the cost of living crisis across the UK.