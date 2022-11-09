Dublin puts the flags out ahead of arrival of 'Red and White Army' for Derry City and Shels FAI Cup Final clash

The Derry City crest has been hoisted on flag poles on Wellington Quay along the River Liffey in advance of Derry City's much anticipated clash against Shelbourne on Sunday.

Many thousands of Derry supporters are expected to make the journey for the FAI Cup Final in Lansdowne Road with ticket sales reportedly well over 20,000.

Dublin City Council hoisted the colours to the top of the mast in order to promote the soccer gala.

The Derry City crest flying high over the Liffey.