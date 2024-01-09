Eight photographs of punters enjoying a pint in the Delacroix in January 2004

The Delacroix is an institution in the Pennyburn area of Derry and has been renowned for its stout and good company for generations.
It was always a great spot to watch the football.
Did you call in to watch the Celtic and Rangers clash at New Year in January 2004.
Here are some photographs. Recognise anyone?
Enjoying a yarn and a pint in the Delacroix in January 2004. Photo: Archive
A group of lads watching the Auld Firm match in the 'Del' in January 2004. Photo: Archive
In to watch the Celtic match! Three ladies supporting the Hoops in the Delacroix in January 2004. Photo: Archive
C'mon Celtic! The Delacroix was a popular haunt to watch the fitba in January 2004. Photo: Archive