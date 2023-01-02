Extensive programme of events announced for 51st Bloody Sunday commemorations

The Bloody Sunday monument in Rossville Street

The commemorations will include exhibitions, panel discussions, film screenings and arts installations with Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald lined up to deliver the Annual Bloody Sunday Lecture in the Guildhall at 8pm on Friday, January 27.

The programme, which runs from Monday, January 23, to Monday, January 2023, will see Richard Moore unveil the ‘You are now entering Free Derry’ slogan on Free Derry Corner in braille.

During the course of the week the famous slogan will be projected onto the wall after having been translated into the languages of various nations formerly occupied by Britain.

This, said the Museum of Free Derry, will highlight atrocities committed across the world.

"As part of the 2023 commemoration of Bloody Sunday we will remember British atrocities across the globe and across the centuries. As we do so we will also remember how they have always covered up their actions, then and now, across the world and here in Ireland.

"All victims of British injustice are entitled to justice, and that includes families here. As we remember Bloody Sunday we remember what we achieved after a long hard struggle,” the MoFD said.

Announcing the programme the museum applauded what the Bloody Sunday families and other victims’ groups have achieved through their own struggles, court cases, civil actions and inquests.

It compared massacres in Malaya and Bengal to those perpetrated in Ireland, arguing that the British Government was determined to close down investigations through its legacy bill.

"There was no justice for Batang Kali and there won’t be for Ballymurphy. None for Salanga and none for Springhill. So we take this opportunity to say that we will fight this. We will fight our own cause, and we will fight with others in the same position.

"We will fight for the rights of all in our society, and this year have put a special emphasis on disability rights. Because it is a shared fight, the fight for the truth and justice that everyone deserves. One cause, one goal. One World, One Struggle,” the museum stated.

EVENTS PROGRAMME

Monday, January 23

Order of Malta Exhibition, Museum of Free Derry, 7pm. An exhibition dedicated to the Derry Corps of The Order of Malta. On display until end of February.

Tuesday, January 24

A Wall for All: Free Derry Corner in Braille, Free Derry Corner, 12.30pm. Richard Moore will unveil the famous slogan in Braille on the front of Free Derry Corner.

Opening of the Monica Lozano Photography Exhibition (until February 7), Holywell Trust, Bishop Street, 7pm. Monica Lozano is an award-winning Mexican-American photographer born in El Paso, Texas and raised across the border in the sister city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Lozano is currently documenting the dire conditions of immigrants, the displaced, refugees and asylum-seekers housed in shelters and detention facilities in Juarez and El Paso.

Wednesday, January 25

The Springhill-Westrock Massacre, Museum of Free Derry, 7pm. The Springhill-Westrock families will give an update on their campaign for justice and ongoing legal battle.

Thursday, January 26

The Sun Never Set And The Blood Never Dries, Free Derry Corner, 5.30pm. Launch of The Sun Never Set And The Blood Never Dries, an art project with the slogan translated into the languages of a number of former British colonies and projected onto the wall, alongside a list of British atrocities committed. In conjunction with Arts Everywhere.

State of the Unions: Where does the Trade Union movement go next? Museum of Free Derry, 7pm. Discussion with Frances O’Grady TUC, Niall McCarroll DTUC and Owen Reidy ICTU. Chaired by Andy Bonner, Unison.

Friday, January 27.

Annual Bloody Sunday Commemoration Mass, St. Mary’s, Creggan, 7.30pm.

Annual Bloody Sunday Lecture, with Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald Guildhall 8pm.

Saturday, January 28

Disability Rights are Human Rights, a day long series of events examining disability rights in Ireland. North West Learning Disability Centre, 1 Foyle Road

12.00pm Director Jason DaSilva will introduce his film When I Walk, followed by a discussion.Jason DaSilva has been a prolific filmmaker for over 20 years. He has directed four short films (Olivia’s Puzzle, A Song For Daniel, Twins of Mankala, First Steps) and four feature length-documentary films. Olivia’s Puzzle premiered at the 2003 Sundance Festival and qualified for an Academy Award. In 2005 Jason was diagnosed with primary progressive MS and he turned the camera on himself, advocating and giving a voice to people with disabilities through his films.

1:30pm Lunch and performance, with Stage Beyond & Tuned-in.

2:15pm Panel discussion and information session, with Brian Walsh, Michael Cole, Roisin Doherty, Tony O’Reilly and James LeBrecht. Chaired by Adele Darby

Legalised Lawlessness: How Britain is Breaking the Law with the Legacy Legislation. Cultúrlann uí Chanáin, 3.30pm. Panel Discussion with Gareth Pierce, solicitor, Brian Dooley, Human Rights First and Niall Murphy, KRW Law. Organised by the Pat Finucane Centre.

Fís díghlasáilthe // a vision unlocked, Cultúrlann uí Chanáin, 6pm. The Irish language and prison resistance. Ról na Gaeilge agus frithbheartaíocht i bproisiún. Discussion with // plé leis an Dr. Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh

Music Night, Museum of Free Derry, 7pm. Limited number of tickets available from the museum, £7. With performances by Jeanette Hutton Declan McLaughlin, Tillie & Henderson and Mike Ryan (Texas).

Sunday, January 29

Annual Remembrance Service, Bloody Sunday Monument, Rossville Street, 11am. Followed by the unveiling of a plaque dedicated to the Derry Corps of the Order of Malta.

Music Night, Rosie Joe’s, Waterloo Street, 6pm. Music night, with Pearse Og McKeever, Spirit Of Freedom, An Spiorad and The High Flying Paddys. Admission £10, ticket only

Monday, January 30

Minute’s Silence, Bloody Sunday Monument, Rossville Street, 4pm.