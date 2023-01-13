What about the history of where you live or what the area and townlands would have been like in years gone by?

On Saturday, January 21, Culmore History Group are hosting a historical open day at Culmore Community Hub, Culmore Point Road, encouraging people to find out more about the past and educate themselves on the fascinating history of Culmore.

A range of artefacts and exhibits from ancient and recent times will be on display, including items on Culmore Ferry, Culmore Train Station and The Siege of Derry Military Hospital.

A crowd watches from the shore as a submarine makes its way along the Foyle

There will be exhibitions detailing Culmore’s involvement in WW2 and its history for traditional fishing and sailing on the Foyle, as well as participation from Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Museum Services and Loughs Agency, who will be bringing their Marine Machine (a mobile interactive facility complete with a life-size basking shark, discovery tank and a biodiversity area), plus a custom-created VR experience that will transport people underneath the Foyle to showcase the marine life that exists within the Foyle and Carlingford loughs.

In addition, Culmore Community Partnership will be inviting input from residents regarding the historic Culmore Fort, how it can be best used by the community and their views on the future of the building.

The event will take place from 1pm to 4pm and there is no need to prebook, just come along for a day of fun filled history. To find out more visit: culmorehub.org

Draftnetters setting off from the fishing village.

