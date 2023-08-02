Foyle Pride set to stop the traffic with road closure planned to facilitate celebrations

The annual festival will take place between August 18 and August 27 with the main Pride parade taking place on Saturday, August 26.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed that it is receipt of an application for a Road Closure Order to temporarily restrict of prohibit vehicles from Water Street on the evening of the parade.

“The order would facilitate a special event, Foyle Pride Festival, taking place on Saturday, August 26, between the hours of 4pm and 2am,” the council has confirmed.