Funding to explore new John Hume archive project in Derry welcomed by family

The family of John Hume and Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr have welcomed funding for a scoping exercise to explore the development of the John Hume archive, currently on loan to the Tower Museum from the Hume family.

The team at the Museum received confirmation that the application to the Archives Revealed Scoping Grant programme was successful and work can now begin on a project entitled ‘Unlocking The John Hume Archive Collection’.

The programme is funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Pilgrim Trust, the Wolfson Foundation and The National Archives.

A spokesperson for Derry City & Strabane District Council said The Tower Museum team have “extensive experience” working with archive and museum collections and have been carrying out the professional archive work to ensure the collection can become accessible to the public in the longer term and remain in the city for that process and beyond.

The late John and Pat Hume. Photo: Hugh Gallagher.

A Scoping Report for this collection, the Council said, “will help assess potential timelines to develop the collection and integrate the archive into wider engagement plans”.

Welcoming the news, the Hume family said: “We congratulate the Tower Museum team on this announcement and thank them for their hard work and dedication.

"Our father was passionate about the study of history and specifically the history of Derry.

"We are delighted that work is continuing on his archive, and very much hope that it can contribute to both understanding our past and help provide lessons for future generations.”

Some of the estimated 25,000 who took part in the University for Derry Campaign Motorcade from the city pose on the steps of Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast, on 18th February 1965. The campaign was led by (from left) Eddie McAteer, Nationalist MP for Foyle, Albert Anderson, Mayor of Derry, and John Hume, campaign organiser.

John Hume’s significant political and personal archive dates between the 1960s to the 2000s, consisting of documents created and received throughout his time as a political representative during one of the most significant historic eras in Northern Ireland.

The collection includes references to the Civil Rights campaign, the Troubles, international affairs and British and Irish relations.

The documents include draft and final speeches, policy documents, publications and photographs collected at various events.

Welcoming the news, Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr said the collection would be of huge interest to visitors and a wonderful legacy for the people of the city.

John Hume Peace Prize collection at the Guildhall. Lorcan Doherty.

“John Hume’s integral role in the Peace Process and his skill both as a local representative and a major driver of social change are documented in this archive and I know both the Hume family and the people of Derry and Strabane will be delighted to see work commence on exploring a comprehensive and fitting tribute to John Hume and his work.”

Head of Culture with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Aeidin McCarter, said: “The collection was deposited in 2024 in recognition of the archive experience and expertise of our team and the current successful display linked to John Hume’s Peace Prize Collection in the Guildhall.

"Conversations have been ongoing with the Hume Family and Ulster University other partners to develop plans to make the archive more widely accessible.

"We will now have the opportunity to look at the archive more closely and explore opportunities that will allow visitors, local and international, to learn more about the role John Hume played in the history of this very unique city.”