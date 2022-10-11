Funeral arrangements for Creeslough victim Martina Martin
The funeral arrangements for Martina Martin, one of the ten victims of the Creeslough petrol station disaster, have been announced.
By Kevin Mullan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Mrs. Martin, formerly of Letterkenny, who had been living in Creeslough, is due to be laid to rest on Thursday.
The Funeral Mass of the 49-year-old mother of four will take place at St. Michael’s Church Creeslough on Thursday at 11am, followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan.
The family have requested family flowers only with donations, if desired, to the Creeslough Community Support Fund.