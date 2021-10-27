Funeral arrangements for legendary Derry jazz musician Gay McIntyre
The funeral of legendary Derry jazz musician Gay McIntyre will take place at St. Eugene's Cathedral on Friday.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 3:04 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 3:06 pm
The much-loved 88-year-old saxophonist and clarinetist passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday.
He is mourned by his wife Irene, children Tony, Gina, Paul, Justine, Karla and Zoe, his grandchildren and his siblings Emma, Suzanne and Kim.
His Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St. Eugenes Cathedral followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.