Garden of tribute to hunger strikers and local republicans launched
A garden of tribute in memory of the 1981 hunger strikers and local republicans who have passed away over the past 50 years was launched in Creggan on Sunday.
By Hugh Gallagher
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:27 pm
Dozens of republicans attended the event which took place at a new mural dedicated to the memory of George McBrearty who was aged 24 when he was shot dead by the British Army alongside his friend Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire (20) at the bottom of Southway in 1981.
