Bridie McBrearty at the launch of a new garden of tribute in memory of the 1981 hunger strikers and local republicans, including her son George who was shot dead in 1981.
Garden of tribute to hunger strikers and local republicans launched

A garden of tribute in memory of the 1981 hunger strikers and local republicans who have passed away over the past 50 years was launched in Creggan on Sunday.

By Hugh Gallagher
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:27 pm

Dozens of republicans attended the event which took place at a new mural dedicated to the memory of George McBrearty who was aged 24 when he was shot dead by the British Army alongside his friend Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire (20) at the bottom of Southway in 1981.

1. Garden of tribute to hunger strikers and local republicans unveiled

George McBrearty's brother Danny addressing the memorial event at the junction of Rinmore Gardens and Lislane Drive.

Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Photo Sales

2. Garden of tribute to hunger strikers and local republicans launched

Dozens of people attended the launch of the new garden of tribute in Creggan.

Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Photo Sales

3. Garden of tribute to hunger strikers and local republicans launched

A section of the attendance at the launch at the junction of Rinmore Gardens and Lislane Drive.

Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Photo Sales

4. Garden of tribute to hunger strikers and local republicans unveiled

Bridie McBrearty, whose son George was aged 24 when he was shot dead by the British Army alongside his friend Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire (20) at the bottom of Southway in 1981.

Photo: Hugh Gallagher

Photo Sales
Charles 'Pop' MaguireBritish ArmyGeorge McBrearty
