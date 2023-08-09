Gas Yard Development Trust calls for artefacts for new peace process museum in Bogside

A new museum at the Gasyard is set to open next year.

In preparation for its opening in Spring 2024, the Gasyard Development Trust will be hosting an Open Day during Féile 23 to allow residents to loan their personal artefacts and archive images for potential display in the museum and on the project’s website.

The event will take place in Pilot’s Row on Saturday, August 12 between 2pm and 5pm.

Linda McKinney, manager of the Gasyard Development Trust said: “The new Gasyard Museum will be a game changer for tourism and heritage in Derry and will allow local residents to tell their stories and promote the peace process to a global audience.

"It will also create employment and generate footfall which will benefit businesses in the area.

“We’ve been developing this museum for over four years and are looking forward to it opening next year. It will enable residents to relate their own experiences of the conflict and how peace and political processes have benefited the local area.

"We would encourage residents and those with a connection to the area to bring their items along to the event.”

Earlier this year it was announced that almost £3m in funding had been secured for the new Peace Process museum and extension to Derry’s Gasyard Centre.

The announcement of £2.8m funding for the construction of the new facilities symbolically came 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement.

Stella Byrne, Northern Ireland Head of Investment at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “The National Lottery Heritage Fund has awarded £500,000 to the Gasyard Development Trust for the fitout, interpretation and promotion of the new museum as it considers the journey from conflict in the Bogside.

“Heritage is about how the past is understood and this community call for items for inclusion in the exhibition’s audio, visual and digital archive will capture and reflect an important local perspective.”