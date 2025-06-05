Historic Culmore Fort restored and set to become mental health hub in Derry

Culmore Community Partnership has successfully completed the conversion of Culmore Fort for community use following a major funding boost of £265,000.

Following the three year project, the Fort will now accommodate mental health support for young people and host meetings for sports, heritage and cultural organisations.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said the Fort will now provide “a vital community resource” for Culmore and the surrounding areas.

"We are seeing more and more communities applying to Village Catalyst and I am pleased that my Department is able to support projects where at-risk heritage properties are being revitalised and restored for the benefit of the local community.”

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir added: “The provision of a multi-functional community facility in the Culmore area is a significant development and I’m delighted that this project will help support the local rural community for many years to come.”

Neil Doherty, Chair of Culmore Community Partnership (CCP) said the Fort would be “a vital asset for local residents”.

“Historically, the Fort at Culmore was held by the Crown until 1840, when it and its surrounding lands were sold to The Honourable The Irish Society, who remain its owners to this day. For the past 50 years, the Fort has been leased by Lough Foyle Yacht Club. We are pleased to share that Culmore Community Partnership (CCP) has now assumed the lease to facilitate the restoration of this historic building and to open it up for wider community use.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Lough Foyle Yacht Club for their co-operation and support throughout the development phase.”

He also thanked the funders and project partners from the Departments for Communities and Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, the Architectural Heritage Fund,the Housing Executive, The Honourable The Irish Society, the Garfield Weston Foundation, and the Pilgrim Trust.

Una Cooper, Strategic Manager, Culmore Community Partnership, said: “This historic space is no longer just a reminder of the past — it is now a cornerstone for the future of Culmore.

"We’re preparing to launch vital mental health and emotional wellbeing programmes for children and young people, offering them a safe and supportive environment to thrive. The Fort will also become a place for cultural and heritage events that celebrate our community’s identity."

“The work at the Fort was carried out by dedicated professionals whose craftsmanship and care brought this conservation project to life. We would like to extend our thanks to We Build Ireland for their tireless commitment, precision, and ability to bring out the best in every stone, beam, and brick. Their work has preserved the soul of this Fort for generations to come.

“Our Architect, Mark Hackett’s vision and sensitivity to the Fort's historic character ensured that every decision respected the past while making room for the future. His attention to detail has been nothing short of extraordinary. Culmore Fort has been transformed into a vibrant community space— a place where history meets hope!”

Duane Farrell, Secretary & Chief Executive of The Honourable The Irish Society added: “Culmore Fort is an iconic building with a long history and we look forward to seeing the building being used by the community in a way that it hasn’t been for many years.”

"Thanks to the hard work of Culmore Community Partnership together with the local community, this historic building will continue to have an important role to play in the local area for years to come.”

Matthew McKeague, Chief Executive of the Architectural Heritage Fund, added: “Culmore Fort is a fabulous example of the potential of a Village Catalyst scheme: regenerating a redundant historic asset to serve the needs of the local community."

“In this case, young people living in and around Culmore will have the opportunity to access a range of activities and services, in a beautifully restored and unique part of the village's history. We have been delighted to help Culmore Community Partnership test and develop their ideas and help bring this inspirational project to fruition.”