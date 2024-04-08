Frewin House, a Victorian residence constructed in the 1880s, is set on 1.90 acres of private grounds outside Ramelton.

Estate agency Sherry FitzGerald advises the eight-bedroom home served as a Church of Ireland rectory until 1994 when it was bought and restored by its current owners.

It features a ‘series of well-proportioned reception rooms’, ‘traditional kitchen’, library and reading room.

"At the rear of the house, a charming courtyard beckons, revealing a treasure trove of outbuildings and an overhead loft that promise boundless possibilities.

"A brick archway, graced by a cast iron gate, guides you through this private oasis. An additional outbuilding with a loft above offers versatile potential,” the estate agency states.

It adds: “Frewin House not only provides an exquisite dwelling of Victorian grandeur but also benefits from a truly enviable location, seamlessly combining tranquillity with the conveniences of being situated less than a kilometre from Ramleton town centre.”