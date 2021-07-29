Hong Kong's medal-winning Olympian Siobhán Haughey a cause for celebration in Co. Derry

Siobhán Haughey

Ms. Haughey became the first ever swimmer from Hong Kong to win a medal at an Olympic Games. She only narrowly missed out on gold at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in the Tatsumi-no-Mori Seaside Park on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was born in Hong Kong to Hong Kongese mother Canjo and Irish father Darach and through the latter she has strong Co. Derry roots.

Darach is the son of former Taoiseach Charlie Haughey's brother Seán and as such has connections to Swatragh.

The trailblazing swimmer's great grandparents Seán Haughey and Sarah McWilliams were both from the Co. Derry village.

The athlete is a regular visitor to Ireland and yesterday said: "I'm definitely aware of where I'm from but I think very fortunate growing up in Hong Kong but having very strong roots in Ireland."