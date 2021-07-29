Hong Kong's medal-winning Olympian Siobhán Haughey a cause for celebration in Co. Derry
There will have been unexpected Olympic celebrations in Co. Derry thanks to Siobhán Bernadette Haughey's silver medal-winning swim in the women's 200 metre freestyle in Tokyo yesterday.
Ms. Haughey became the first ever swimmer from Hong Kong to win a medal at an Olympic Games. She only narrowly missed out on gold at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in the Tatsumi-no-Mori Seaside Park on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old was born in Hong Kong to Hong Kongese mother Canjo and Irish father Darach and through the latter she has strong Co. Derry roots.
Darach is the son of former Taoiseach Charlie Haughey's brother Seán and as such has connections to Swatragh.
The trailblazing swimmer's great grandparents Seán Haughey and Sarah McWilliams were both from the Co. Derry village.
The athlete is a regular visitor to Ireland and yesterday said: "I'm definitely aware of where I'm from but I think very fortunate growing up in Hong Kong but having very strong roots in Ireland."
The Taoiseach Micheál Martin tweeted: "I don’t think Hong Kong will mind us claiming a part of Siobhán Haughey’s stunning performance and silver medal in #Tokyo2020 I spoke earlier to Seán to offer congratulations. He and the wider family circle are justifiably over the moon and very very proud."