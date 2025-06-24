Hundreds of republicans to gather in Derry for annual Volunteers Sunday

Hundreds of republicans will gather in Derry for the annual Volunteers Sunday commemoration this weekend.

The Derry Graves Association announced several events will be taking place between Friday and Sunday.

A spokesperson said: “It will be a very busy weekend for the Derry Graves Association.

“The first commemorative event takes place on Friday at 7pm in the Maldron Hotel, admission is £10 as this year's guest speaker will be Carál Ní Chuilín MLA .

The Cú Chulainn monument in Derry City Cemetery

“The event marking the additions to the Book of Remembrance will take place on Saturday at 3pm in the Ráth Mór offices. This is a very important initiative to maintain an archive of Republican history in our city and remember those involved in it.

“Like every commemoration or event we do, we always try to ensure that as much planning goes into them as possible and that they are carried out with dignity and respect.

“The weekend is one of the biggest events organised by the association and on Sunday I would encourage people to assemble at Central Drive in Creggan at 1pm before walking to the City Cemetery. Sean 'Spike' Murray will be the guest speaker. The annual draw will take place later that night in Ráth Mór at 7pm."

The spokesperson went on to explain some of the work the Derry Graves Association is involved in.

"The association maintains the Republican plot in the city cemetery; it’s a massive undertaking on an annual basis but it’s vital that it’s kept in pristine condition.

“Our primary objective is to honour the memory of all those who have given their lives for Irish Freedom,” they said.