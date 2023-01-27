News you can trust since 1772
The demolition of Tillie & Hendersons, January 2003.
In pictures: 20 years ago - The demolition of iconic Derry factory Tillie & Hendersons

For generations the red building had stood as a potent symbol of Derry’s industrial prowess and was the workplace of thousands of factory workers.

By Brendan McDaid
3 hours ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 1:38pm

But in January 2003, following a fire which had destabilised part of the massive complex at the end of Craigavon Bridge, the demolition teams moved in.

20 years on, the key city centre site is still vacant, although planning permission was granted in December 2021 for 131 new apartments and listed Building Consent has been given for a replica of the iconic metal staircase that linked the historic factory with the Craigavon Bridge.

The bridge will serve as a platform to pay homage to the factory girls as it will feature sculptures of the former workers who used the staircase.

1. Hugh Craigavon bridge and Tillie & Henderson.jpg

As it was: Tillie & Hendersons before the fire and demolition. (Photo by Hugh Gallagher)

Photo: Hugh Gallagher

2. 1001C33.jpg

The demolition of Tillie & Hendersons, January 2003.

Photo: Derry Journal

3. 1001C28.jpg

A beautiful mural rediscovered in the building during the demolition work.

Photo: Derry Journal

4. DSC_0097.JPG

Abercorn Road during the demolition.

Photo: Derry Journal

DerryCraigavon Bridge