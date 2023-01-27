In pictures: 20 years ago - The demolition of iconic Derry factory Tillie & Hendersons
For generations the red building had stood as a potent symbol of Derry’s industrial prowess and was the workplace of thousands of factory workers.
By Brendan McDaid
3 hours ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 1:38pm
But in January 2003, following a fire which had destabilised part of the massive complex at the end of Craigavon Bridge, the demolition teams moved in.
20 years on, the key city centre site is still vacant, although planning permission was granted in December 2021 for 131 new apartments and listed Building Consent has been given for a replica of the iconic metal staircase that linked the historic factory with the Craigavon Bridge.
The bridge will serve as a platform to pay homage to the factory girls as it will feature sculptures of the former workers who used the staircase.
