A section of the crowd which gathered at Strabane Old Road to remember Óglach Gerard ‘Bogie’ Logue.
IN PICTURES: 35th anniversary of Gerard ‘Bogie’ Logue

A large crowd attended a 35th anniversary commemoration in the Top of the Hill area last week to unveil a memorial stone to remember IRA Volunteer Gerard Logue who fell mortally wounded close to the spot on the Strabane Old Road on March 22, 1987.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:29 am

The event was chaired by Waterside Councillor Christopher Jackson and the main oration was given by Mark Logue.

Tomás and Sean, sons of Gerard Logue, and grandchildren, unveil the new stone with Councillor Christopher Jackson.

Aoibh Logue sings the Irish ballad Grace and Amhrán na bhFiann as Ray Doyle lowers the national flag

Archie Fleming leaving a floral tribute from the Republican Movement pictured with Waterside Councillor Christopher Jackson who chaired the event.

A large crowd attended the 35th Anniversary commemoration in the Top of the Hill area last week to unveil a memorial stone to remember IRA Volunteer Gerard Logue

