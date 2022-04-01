IN PICTURES: 35th anniversary of Gerard ‘Bogie’ Logue

The event was chaired by Waterside Councillor Christopher Jackson and the main oration was given by Mark Logue.
Tomás and Sean, sons of Gerard Logue, and grandchildren, unveil the new stone with Councillor Christopher Jackson.
Aoibh Logue sings the Irish ballad Grace and Amhrán na bhFiann as Ray Doyle lowers the national flag
Archie Fleming leaving a floral tribute from the Republican Movement pictured with Waterside Councillor Christopher Jackson who chaired the event.
A large crowd attended the 35th Anniversary commemoration in the Top of the Hill area last week to unveil a memorial stone to remember IRA Volunteer Gerard Logue