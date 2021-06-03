IN PICTURES: Crann na Poblachta planted in memory of George McBrearty and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire and the 1981 hunger strikers
On Sunday, to mark the 40th anniversary of IRA volunteers George McBrearty and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire and the ten hunger strikers who died in the H-Blocks in 1981, a new ‘Crann na Poblachta’ was planted in Creggan. The ‘Tree of the Republic’ - a native silver birch - was planted at the George McBrearty mural at Rathkeele Way.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 11:33 am
Updated
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 11:54 am
