Bridie McBrearty, on the left, mother of Volunteer George McBrearty, and Anne Bell plant Crann na Poblachta to commemorate the 1981 hunger strikers and the anniversary of George McBrearty and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire, at Rathkeele Way on Sunday afternoon last. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2122GS - 001

IN PICTURES: Crann na Poblachta planted in memory of George McBrearty and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire and the 1981 hunger strikers

On Sunday, to mark the 40th anniversary of IRA volunteers George McBrearty and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire and the ten hunger strikers who died in the H-Blocks in 1981, a new ‘Crann na Poblachta’ was planted in Creggan. The ‘Tree of the Republic’ - a native silver birch - was planted at the George McBrearty mural at Rathkeele Way.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 11:33 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 11:54 am

1. Crann na Poblachta

Danny McBrearty, brother of Volunteer George McBrearty, speaking at the 40th anniversary of the 1981 hunger striker and the anniversary of his brother and Volunteer Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire’s deaths. DER2122GS - 002

2. Crann na Poblachta

Donna McBrearty, places a memento on the newly planted Crann na Poblachta, at the commemoration for the 1981 hunger strikers and the anniversary of Volunteers George McBrearty and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire, held at Rathkeele Way on Sunday afternoon last. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2122GS - 003

3. Crann na Poblachta

Some of the attendance at the planting of Crann na Poblachta commemoration for the 1981 hunger strikers and the anniversary of Volunteers George McBrearty and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire, held at Rathkeele Way on Sunday afternoon last. DER2122GS - 004

4. Crann na Poblachta

Mrs Bridie McBrearty (left) and Anne Bell pictured at the planting of Crann na Poblachta commemoration for the 1981 hunger strikers and the anniversary of Volunteers George McBrearty and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire, held at Rathkeele Way on Sunday afternoon last. DER2122GS - 005

