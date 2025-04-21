IN PICTURES: Easter Saturday commemoration in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 21st Apr 2025, 10:10 BST
Pictured are participants at the IRSP Easter commemoration held on Easter Saturday.

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

The IRSP held their annual Easter Commemoration at the IRSM Monument in the City Cemetery on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Danny Morrison reads the Proclamation of the Irish Republic at the annual IRSP Easter Commemoration held in the City Cemetery on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

The IRSP held their annual Easter Commemoration at the IRSM Monument in the City Cemetery on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Kevin Coyle speaking at the annual IRSP Easter Commemoration held in the City Cemetery on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

