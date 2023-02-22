IN PICTURES: ‘Feis Dhoire Cholmcille, Celebrating a Century of Culture’ launch in St. Columb's Hall

‘Feis Dhoire Cholmcille, Celebrating a Century of Culture,’ a new book surveying 100 years of Feis Dhoire Cholmcille was officially launched in St. Columb’s Hall on Tuesday.
Written and edited by former journalist Eamon Sweeney, with contributions from journalist Catherine McGinty, the book runs to in excess of 300 pages.
Keep an eye out for this important contribution to the history of Feis in local bookshops.
1. Willie McChrystal and Gabrielle Deans were at the book launch of Eamon Sweeney ‘s ‘Feis Dhoire Cholmcille: Celebrating a Century of Culture’ held in St Columb’s Hall on Tuesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 77
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Eamon Sweeney author of ‘Feis Dhoire Cholmcille: Celebrating a Century of Culture’ pictured with his mother-in-law Patricia McClintock at the book launch held in St Columb’s Hall on Tuesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 72
4. Eamon Sweeney author of ‘Feis Dhoire Cholmcille: Celebrating a Century of Culture’ pictured Feis Secretary Pat McCafferty at the book launch held in St Columb’s Hall on Tuesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 74
