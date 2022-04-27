IN PICTURES: Feis Doire Colmcille

Here is a selection of pictures from the famous feis. Friday’s edition of the ‘Journal’ will feature a further five pages of Feis photos.
1. der - Feis Doire Colmcille 067
Sophie McIntyre was Highly Commended in both Under 12 Special centenary Competition and Tin whistle Age 9 to 12 at the Feis Doire Colmcille, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS 067
2. der - feis doire colmcille 101
Amie was placed third in International Character Study, Third in favourite Poem and highly commended in original Poetry while her sister Kiara won the Conaghan Cup and Bursary in Public Speaking and the Susan Foster Memorial Cup and Bursary in Verse at the Feis Doire Colmcille, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS 101
3. der - feis doire colmcille 102
Maeve Coyle was placed First in Large Instrument Ensemble and Second in the Centenary Cup Favourite Poem at the Feis Doire Colmcille, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS 102
4. der - feis doire colmcille 103
Melissa McErlean achieved third place in Year 8 Studied Prose, her brother John Joe was highly commended in both Studied Prose and Verse speaking while her sister Isobella achieved first in Bible reading, third in Year 9 Verse and was highly commended in Studied Prose at the Féis Dhoíre Colmcille, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS 103