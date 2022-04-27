Portia Conaghan achieved third place in the Primary 3 Junior English song at the Feis Doire Colmcille, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  054
IN PICTURES: Feis Doire Colmcille

The talent on display at the centenary edition of Feis Doire Colmcille was, as ever, exemplary and a sure sign that the future of Derry’s cultural output is in safe hands.

By George Sweeney
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 12:31 pm

Here is a selection of pictures from the famous feis. Friday’s edition of the ‘Journal’ will feature a further five pages of Feis photos.

1. der - Feis Doire Colmcille 067

Sophie McIntyre was Highly Commended in both Under 12 Special centenary Competition and Tin whistle Age 9 to 12 at the Feis Doire Colmcille, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  067

2. der - feis doire colmcille 101

Amie was placed third in International Character Study, Third in favourite Poem and highly commended in original Poetry while her sister Kiara won the Conaghan Cup and Bursary in Public Speaking and the Susan Foster Memorial Cup and Bursary in Verse at the Feis Doire Colmcille, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  101

3. der - feis doire colmcille 102

Maeve Coyle was placed First in Large Instrument Ensemble and Second in the Centenary Cup Favourite Poem at the Feis Doire Colmcille, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  102

4. der - feis doire colmcille 103

Melissa McErlean achieved third place in Year 8 Studied Prose, her brother John Joe was highly commended in both Studied Prose and Verse speaking while her sister Isobella achieved first in Bible reading, third in Year 9 Verse and was highly commended in Studied Prose at the Féis Dhoíre Colmcille, held in Millennium Forum. DER2216GS  103

