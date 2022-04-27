IN PICTURES: Feis Doire Colmcille

2. der - feis doire colmcille 101

Amie was placed third in International Character Study, Third in favourite Poem and highly commended in original Poetry while her sister Kiara won the Conaghan Cup and Bursary in Public Speaking and the Susan Foster Memorial Cup and Bursary in Verse at the Feis Doire Colmcille, held in Millennium Forum.