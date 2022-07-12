Five hundred participants and an unknown number of supporters have taken part in a City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, parade from Bond's Street, down along Spencer Road across Craigavon Bridge, and then up via the Diamond to Bishop Street from 8.30am.
IN PICTURES: Hundreds of unionists march in Derry on Twelfth

Hundreds of unionists and loyalists are taking part in Orange parades in Derry today.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 10:18 am

Orangemen have completed their morning circuit of the city centre and will now head to Limavady. They will be back in Derry for a return circuit around rush hour.

1.

Orangemen make their way back across the bridge to May Street to board buses for Limavady.

2.

Local Orangemen and bandsmen at Dale's Corner.

3.

Eight bands took part in the demonstration. These are the Hamilton Flute Band, the Killaloo Accordian Band, the Sergeant Lindsay Mooney Memorial Flute Band, the Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band, the Glendermott Valley Flute Band, the East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band, the Churchill Flute Band and the William King Memorial Flute Band.

4.

Orangemen arriving at Bond's Street this morning.

DerryLimavady
