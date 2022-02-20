Derry’s Illuminate Festival A Whole New Era at Guildhall Square. DER2207GS – 016
IN PICTURES: Illuminate Festival in Derry

Images and scenes from the first weekend of the Illminate Festival in Derry.

By Brendan McDaid
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 10:29 am

The festival continues next Thursday to Sunday, February 24-28 from 6pm to 9pm nightly in and around the city centre.

Some photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal and some photos and images via Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Please note these photos are not for sale.

1. DER- ILLUMINATE FESTIVAL

Derry’s Illuminate Festival Island of Derry on the city walls overlooking the Bogside. DER2207GS – 010

2. DER- ILLUMINATE FESTIVAL

Derry’s Illuminate Festival Island of Derry on the city walls overlooking the Bogside. DER2207GS – 015

3. DER- ILLUMINATE FESTIVAL

Derry’s Illuminate Festival the Walled Town at Castle Gate. DER2207GS – 013

4.

The Oâ€TM Kane family from Draperstown, enjoying the light extravaganza at Illuminate Derry. From left are Emma (7), Sinead, Lucy (5) and James.

