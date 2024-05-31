IN PICTURES: INNOCENT! Emotional scenes as the Saville Report into Bloody Sunday killings published in 2010

Anyone who was there that day will remember the palpable sense of expectation and then the collective euphoria when the families and the city who stood with them were officially vindicated in their long campaign for the truth. Derry always knew. Now the world did too.

To mark the anniversary, The Bloody Sunday Trust and Pat Finucane Centre will hist a public meeting with international and human rights barrister Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC.

Ms Ní Ghrálaigh gained international renown for delivering two damning presentations in the International Court of Justice in January and May 2024 as part of South Africa’s case of genocide against Israel before the Court.

13 people were shot dead by the British Army in the Bogside during an anti-internment march in Derry on January 30, 1972. A 14th person died later from injuries sustained that day.

Photos by Stephen Latimer, Phil Gamble, Maurice Thompson and Jonathan Porter.

The gathered crowd at Guildhall Square listen to the British Prime Minister David Cameron, addressing the House of Parliment on the Lord Saville Report on 'Bloody Sunday'. LS2410-515MT.

Early indications as to the nature of the Lord Saville Report on 'Bloody Sunday', as relatives give the 'thumbs-up' sign from behind the caged windows of the Guildhall. lS2410-518MT.

Relatives of those killed on the day emerge from the Guildhall holding the report which they seen for the first time today. ©Jonathan Porter/Presseye.com

One of the crowd shows her emotions as the Bloody Sunday dead are cleared by the Saville Inquiry. (1506SL118) Photo: Stephen Latimer