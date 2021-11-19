IN PICTURES: Lyra McKee memorial writing competition launch

The organisers and local school pupils recently attended the Guildhall for the launch with Deputy Mayor, Councillor Christopher Jackson.
Deputy Mayor Councillor Christopher Jackson and Nichola McKee Corner with facilitators, from left, author Sue Divin, Kieran Smyth, The Playhouse, Eamon Baker, Towards Understanding & Healing, co-ordinator, Jennifer Clifford, Rainbow Project, author James Simpson and writer Felicity McCaul.
Deputy Mayor Councillor Christopher Jackson and Nichola McKee Corner with students and staff from Lisneal College, St. Cecilia’s College, and Reach Across at the launch of the writing competition in memory of Lyra McKee.
Deputy Mayor Councillor Christopher Jackson with Nichola McKee Corner launching the event. Included at front, from left, are Morgan O’Hara (Lisneal College), Joel Doherty (Reach Across) and Kelsey McShane (St. Cecilia’s College). Back, from left are Councillor John Boyle, Eamon Baker, Towards Understanding & Healing, co-ordinator, and Colum Eastwood, MP.
Deputy Mayor Councillor Christopher Jackson launching the writing competition with Lyra’s sisters Nichola McKee Corner, Mary Crossan and Joan McKee Hunter. Back, from left are Councillor John Boyle, Eamon Baker, Towards Understanding & Healing, co-ordinator, and Colum Eastwood, MP.