Relatives are joined by people at the Bloody Sunday monument at Joseph's Place on Monday afternoon for a one minute silence on the 51st anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS 39
IN PICTURES: Minute’s silence at Bloody Sunday monument concludes 51st anniversary commemorations

Members of the Bloody Sunday families concluded the 51st anniversary commemorations with a minute’s silence in Rossville Street on Monday afternoon.

By George Sweeney
3 minutes ago

The Bloody Sunday Trust event took place at 4pm in memory of the 14 unarmed anti-internment demonstrators who were fatally shot by the British Army on January 30, 1972.

1. Evan Curran, a relative of William Nash, reads the names of the dead and wounded at the Bloody Sunday monument at Joseph's Place on Monday afternoon where a one minute silence was observed on the 51st anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS 46

2. Ciaran Carlin plays a lament at the Bloody Sunday monument in Joseph's Place on Monday afternoon where a one minute silence was observed on the 51st anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS 45

3. Relatives are joined by Mayor Sandra Duffy and people at the Bloody Sunday monument at Joseph's Place on Monday afternoon for a one minute silence on the 51st anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS 43

4. Joe McKinney speaking at the Bloody Sunday monument in Joseph's Place on Monday afternoon where a one minute silence was observed on the 51st anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS 47

