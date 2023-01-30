IN PICTURES: Minute’s silence at Bloody Sunday monument concludes 51st anniversary commemorations

1 . Evan Curran, a relative of William Nash, reads the names of the dead and wounded at the Bloody Sunday monument at Joseph's Place on Monday afternoon where a one minute silence was observed on the 51st anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS 46

Evan Curran, a relative of William Nash, reads the names of the dead and wounded at the Bloody Sunday monument at Joseph's Place on Monday afternoon where a one minute silence was observed on the 51st anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS 46

Photo: George Sweeney