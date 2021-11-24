IN PICTURES: Reception for Children in Crossfire 25 years after it was founded by Richard Moore

Alderman Warke said: “It’s a great honour for me to host a Mayor’s reception for Children in Crossfire to mark their 25th anniversary.

“It’s been a long journey for them since the incredible Richard Moore first set up the charity in 1996 and they continue to do brilliant work.

“Children in Crossfire is driven by ensuring that every child reaches their full potential, and they have raised millions of pounds to support children across the world.

“I want to congratulate the whole team on their work to date, and wish them all the best for the next 25 years and beyond.”

Richard Moore (Children in Crossfire) presents a gift to Mayor Graham Warke at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of Children in Crossfire, held in the Guildhall. Included is Marcus O'Neill, chairperson, Children in Crossfire.

Mayor Graham Warke presents a gift to Richard Moore, founder of Children in Crossfire, at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of Children in Crossfire, held in the Guildhall. Included is Marcus O'Neill, chairperson, Children in Crossfire.

Mayor Graham Warke and Richard Moore (Children in Crossfire) with students who provided music performances at the event, soprano Caitlin McGee (Lisneal College) and pianist James O'Brien, St. Mary's High School, Limavady, at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of Children in Crossfire, held in the Guildhall.