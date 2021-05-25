Inishowen beaches in good health as summer approaches though Buncrana front shore dips from ‘good’ to ‘sufficient’ - EPA
A new report on bathing quality at Irish beaches has confirmed the crystalline standard of the sea and lough waters of Inishowen.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published its annual Bathing Water report for 2020.
With summer approaching and the coronavirus restrictions easing its results will be encouraging for citizens keen to head to some of our pristine beaches for a dip. The EPA surveyed 21 beaches in Donegal and found water quality at the vast majority to be ‘excellent’. In Inishowen Culdaff and Stroove received the highest rating while Portsalon and Ballyhiernan in Fanad were also awarded top marks.
The waters at Lisfannon and Rathmullan were graded ‘good’ while the front shore at Buncrana (Lady’s Bay) received a ‘sufficient’ mark.
The EPA stated: “Ten bathing waters are currently classified as sufficient, which is the minimum acceptable standard. Local authorities should carry out appropriate actions to improve the sufficient bathing waters to good or excellent, and to prevent deterioration to poor.”
Other popular beaches that achieved an ‘excellent’ grade included Bundoran, Carrickfinn, Downings, Magheraroarty, Marble Hill and Rossnowlagh. Just four beaches in the 26 counties were found to have been of poor quality in 2020. These were Clifden in Connemara, Cúas Crom near Caherciveen in Kerry, Lilliput, a lakeside beach on Lough Ennell in Westmeath, and the front strand at Balbriggan in Co. Dublin.