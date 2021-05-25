Inishowen beaches in good health as summer approaches though Buncrana front shore dips from ‘good’ to ‘sufficient’ - EPA

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published its annual Bathing Water report for 2020.

With summer approaching and the coronavirus restrictions easing its results will be encouraging for citizens keen to head to some of our pristine beaches for a dip. The EPA surveyed 21 beaches in Donegal and found water quality at the vast majority to be ‘excellent’. In Inishowen Culdaff and Stroove received the highest rating while Portsalon and Ballyhiernan in Fanad were also awarded top marks.

The waters at Lisfannon and Rathmullan were graded ‘good’ while the front shore at Buncrana (Lady’s Bay) received a ‘sufficient’ mark.

Culdaff Beach. The water quality is ‘excellent’ according to the EPA.

The EPA stated: “Ten bathing waters are currently classified as sufficient, which is the minimum acceptable standard. Local authorities should carry out appropriate actions to improve the sufficient bathing waters to good or excellent, and to prevent deterioration to poor.”