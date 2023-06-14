Lack of disabled access for Blessing of the Graves on Cemetery Sunday raised at committee

The matter was raised during a meeting of the Council’s Environment & Regeneration Committee on Wednesday after the local authority said there would be no access to vehicles at the City Cemetery from 12noon to 4pm for health and safety reasons.

SDLP Councillor John Boyle said: “It has come to light over the last 24 to 48 hours or so that the disabled access arrangements for Cemetery Sunday in the City Cemetery are potentially in a situation where it may pose a difficulty for people to attend what is for them a very important occasion.

“Information I have is that there won't be any provision for vehicles to be in the City Cemetery or access the City Cemetery, irrespective of any circumstance as I'm given to understand it on the occasion of Cemetery Sunday.”

City Cemetery

Speaking during chairperson’s business Colr. Boyle asked officers if it was possible to explore a workaround.

"People have obviously come to expect that they can access the Cemetery and I know that we would all like to see a situation where we see as many people as possible can attend on an occasion like that,” he stated.

Conor Canning, Head of Environment at DC&SDC, indicated officers were liaising with the Catholic Church on a workaround.

"As members will know Cemetery Sunday is an event organised by the church who make use of council facilities and as such we have to make sure anyone using that facility on that day does so safely and we have relayed those concerns to the organisers and we are working with them to address some of the issues,” he stated.

Mr. Canning said officers will be meeting with the church to specifically discuss ‘access for disabled users’.