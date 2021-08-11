Limited number will be invited to join McGuinness family for ‘Chieftain's Walk’

A spokesperson for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation said a number of registered entrants will be invited to take part in line with public health restrictions.

The spokesperson added: “We were all very excited about this year’s walk taking place at Inch Island as this was a very special place to Martin. It was therefore extremely disappointing that we again had to change the format due to the ongoing pandemic.

“However, we have since had confirmation that up to 200 people, including Martin’s family members, will be able to physically take part on the day. The Foundation will therefore draw names from the registered entrants who live locally and they will then be contacted with details of how to join Martin’s family on August 15."

The foundation has asked people to respect restrictions by only coming to Inch if you are invited to do so.

"We are also still encouraging everyone else to carry out a walk in their own locality in line with restrictions and to post their photos on social media using the hashtag #ChieftainsWalk.

“In doing so you will continue to support Martin’s family and help protect and promote his legacy. We would also like to thank everyone who has already signed up and those who continue to do so. The Foundation will ensure all those who register will receive their memento of the event so that this will still be a day to remember .”