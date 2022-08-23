News you can trust since 1772
Loyal order to mark 'Last Saturday' and close of marching season in Derry

Around 150 members of the Royal Black Institution will parade through Derry as the loyal order stages its 'Last Saturday' demonstrations at the weekend.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:46 pm

Members of the City of Londonderry No2 District Royal Black Preceptory will leave the Old Waterside Health Centre at 8.30am on Saturday before parading via Spencer Road and the Craigavon Bridge through the city centre to Society Street, accompanied by the Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band.

From 9.15am they will return to May Street in the Waterside via the Craigavon Bridge, accompanied by both the Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band and Churchhill Flute Bands, before making their way to Portrush for the main County Derry demonstrations.

City of Londonderry No2 District RBP during a previous 'Last Saturday' parade.

The County Londonderry Grand Black Chapter expect 2,500 members and 30 bands to travel to the north coast seaside resort for what is traditionally viewed as the final demonstration of the marching season.

The local preceptory will return to Derry where they will once again parade from May Street to Society Street from 5.45pm.

