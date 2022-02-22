Loyalist arts body tells NIO culture act is ‘a bit of a win for unionism’

Mr. Burns told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee (NIAC) that the North West Cultural Partnership (NWCP) based in the New Gate Arts and Culture centre in the Fountain views the proposed legislation in a positive light.

“The characterisation of the cultural identity and language package as somehow an Irish language Act, which is a phrase I hear often, is something that I hear more from the Unionist community than I do from the nationalist community,” Mr. Burns told the committee.

He said he had a ‘very interesting meeting’ with the NWCP in the autumn when he was advised the proposal to officially recognise both the Irish language and Ulster Scots was very much welcome.

Derek Moore, coordinator of the North West Cultural Partnership (NWCP)

Mr. Burns explained: “They gave me a very good perspective on it. They said, ‘This is a bit of a win for Unionism, actually, because this is the first time that there has been proper recognition of Unionist/loyalist identity’.

“There will be funding for loyalist marching band culture and so on. They were talking about the opportunity - this is already happening in parts of Derry - of using the traditions and the carnival side of various anniversaries as an opportunity to attract tourism,” he said.

During his visit to the Fountain the Minister of State was advised by the NWCP that it views the proposed package as a ‘Culture Act’ rather than an ‘Irish Language Act’.

“They totally did not agree with the characterisation of the proposed legislation as being in some way a great Irish Language Act. I believe Jeffrey [Donaldson] has been to see them, and they gave that perspective,” Mr. Burns told the NIAC.

The NWCP is a consortium of Protestant, Unionist Loyalist (PUL) groups working mostly in the fields of art and culture in the Derry and Tyrone area. Its members include the Londonderry Bands Forum, Bready & District Ulster Scots Association, Sollus Cultural Productions, Sollus School of Highland Dance, Bob Harte Memorial Trust and Blue Eagle Productions.

Derek Moore, coordinator of the NWCP, told the ‘Journal’ the group has been lobbying hard on the package.

“We believe that the Culture Act can give the PUL community a levelling up perspective in terms of the funding currently going to Gaelic culture/language etcetera and can improve the position of our cultural output,” he said.

The NWCP believes the legislation represents a major opportunity for those involved in the promotion of Ulster Scots culture in the city.